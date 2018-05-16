PDP welcomes Ramazan Ceasefire

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
PDP Chief Spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir while welcoming the Ramazan Ceasefire has hailed the political vision and strength of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for pursuing centre to announce this major CBM.
Terming it as a change maker CBM, Mir said that this will go a long way in restoring peace in the valley. Mir said that PDP's firm resolve of peace through reconciliation is a tested political way forward that has served the interests of the people and this development of Ceasefire is another ray of hope that the party sees for a peaceful valley.
Mir said that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has emerged as a strong leader with conviction who has fought for the aspirations of her people. Mir also thanked all the parties who spoke in unison to demand this Ramazan Ceasefire.
The Chief Spokesperson said that it was vision late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and conviction of Vajpayee to hold a political promise and deliver on that, on same line Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti has come upto expectations of her people with honesty, courage and conviction. He hoped that the Ceasefire will be respected and peace will prevail. (KNS)