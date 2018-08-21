PDP urges political parties to rise above party lines for 35-A defense

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 20:
Asking all political groups in the state of Jammu and Kashmir to rise above the party lines and set the ego clashes aside, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday pitched for rigorous and unanimous defense of Article 35-A so that the state could be saved from turning into a veritable inferno.
Senior PDP leader and former Minister Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura while chairing a vital meeting of the party functionaries at central Kashmir’s Budgam district, hailed the decision taken recently by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti over assigning the responsibility to veteran lawyer and politician Muzaffar Husain Baig to defend 35-A at country’s top court.
Hanjura said that PDP has been in the forefront all the time to safeguard state’s special position and remained vocal in its support since inception.
PDP leader further stated that Baig known for his acumen and astuteness will prove as the strongest force behind the defense of state’s special position.
The meeting also welcomed the decision taken by the Governor administration over the decision of Municipal and Panchayat polls in the state. However, it asked the administration to ensure the safety of the common masses that are expected to exercise their franchise during these polls.
“Government has to ensure that proper security arrangements are put in place ahead and during the polls for the safety of the common masses and successful conduction of polls,” Hanjura who presided over the meet said.
The PDP leader also asked the administration that during the Urs of the revered saint Hazrat Ali Aali Balkhi at Pakhripora Budgam, scheduled on August 23, all arrangements like water, electricity and transport must be put in place for the devotees.
Besides, Hanjoora, those who participated in the party meeting include PDP district President Muntazir Mohi-ud-din, PDP leaders Shafi Ahmad Wani, Tariq Mohi-ud-din, Nazir Ahmad Yatoo, Abdul Rahman Nengroo, Showkat Ahmad, and Bashir Ahmad Bhat.