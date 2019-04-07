PDP urges Guv to release pending wages of PHE daily wagers, issue orders for their regularisation

April 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Urging the Governor administration to fulfil the long pending demands of PHE daily wagers, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday said that the administration cannot turn a blind eye towards the woeful plight of these workers.

In a statement, PDP General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura said that it is ironic that the regularisation order of daily wagers issued by the PDP led government has been shelved by the governor administration and deliberately these workers are being pushed to the wall with their wages denied and rights undermined.

Hanjura said that the government must address the issue on humanitarian grounds and should take into consideration the hardships the families including children of these daily wagers have to go through during the present ordeal.

The PDP General Secretary added that it is high time that the government releases the long pending wages of the PHE daily wagers and do not coerce them to prolong the strike. He added that the daily rated employees of the PHE have been working tirelessly in spite of the trying circumstances across the state to ensure water supplies do not get affected anywhere. However, said Hanjura, their plight cannot be overlooked and the governor administration is duty-bound to fulfil their demands on priority.

He said that without delay the government must release the pending wages besides issuing the regularisation order of the daily wagers as was approved by Mehbooba Mufti led government in the state. KNS