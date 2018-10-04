PDP urges Guv to fulfill demands of daily wagers

Srinagar, Oct 03:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday urged the Governor administration to address the issues pertaining to thousands of daily wagers and casual laborers in the state on priority.
In a statement, PDP Vice President Abdul Rahman Veeri said the issue of more than 60 thousand daily wagers and casual laborers has been taking toll in the state and has not suffered these aggrieved works alone but also their families including children.
He added that the popular government headed by PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti had already laid down the comprehensive roadmap for the regularization of the daily wagers and that the Governor administration instead of adopting confrontational attitude with the already perturbed daily wagers should work for the resolution of their issues on humanitarian grounds.
Veeri said that it was ironic that these workers who are working tirelessly on meager wages are even denied the remuneration for months. The PDP Vice President stated that the continuous protests by these workers has affected the functioning of the official machinery in the state with even several water supply schemes being hit due to the current logjam. He appealed the State Governor to address the issue without further delay so that the daily wagers and casual workers engaged in various government departments could work earnestly for smooth functioning of the state machinery and also their families too could heave a sigh of relief. (KNS)