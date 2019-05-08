PDP urges Govt to rollback Toll Tax order

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday said the toll tax levied on the vehicles in south Kashmir, has hit the already economically downtrodden people hard and that they should be exempted from the tax.



In a statement, PDP Vice President Abdul Rehman Veeri said that people from south Kashmir's Kulgam and Anantnag are bearing the brunt of the toll tax as there are private as well as government employees who have to pass through the toll plaza set up at Charsoo every day.



“The government must exempt the people of south Kashmir and those employees who have to report everyday to their duties and for that reason have to pass through the toll plaza. This is nothing but an octroi being levied on people's movement. The government has to roll it back,” Veeri said.