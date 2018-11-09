PDP urges Govt to make arrangements for Eid Milad

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 08:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday urged the state dispensation to ensure adequate arrangements for the congregational prayers on Eid-ul-Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW) falling on November 21.
In a statement, PDP Vice President Abdul Rahman Veeri said that lakhs of devotees are about to attend the congregational prayers at various shrines and mosques across Kashmir valley and that the government must make proper arrangements for them during the Urs days.
He added that besides other revered shrines and mosques, large gatherings are expected at south Kashmir’s Khiram, Sirhama, Kabamarg and Srinagar’s Hazaratbal wherein special prayers will be held.
Veeri said that the government should make arrangements related to the provision of transport, drinking water supply, cleanliness and sanitation, medical facilities and other basic amenities in and around shrines and mosques in Kashmir valley.