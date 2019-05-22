PDP urges Govt to establish Sports Stadium at Zakura

May 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party Ganderbal District President Bashir Ahmad Mir on Tuesday underlined the need for a sports stadium in Zakura area of Srinagar, stating that the present dispensation is duty bound to fulfil the commitment made by PDP led government in the past.

Mir in a statement issued here stated that the government led by PDP President Mehbooba Mufti had made an official announcement about allocating a sports stadium for the inhabitants of Zakura area of Srinagar. However, the governor administration, according to Mir, hasn’t pursued the matter rigorously due which the demand continues to remain unaddressed.

He said that the government is duty bound to establish a sports stadium in Zakura so that same could provide a mode of recreation for the local youth of the area. Furthermore, said Mir, the government must respect the announcements that were made by the popular government led by Mehbooba Mufti to the people.