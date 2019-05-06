PDP urges govt to ensure uninterrupted supply of essentials in Ramadan

May 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice President Abdul Rahman Veeri on Sunday urged the governor administration to make all adequate arrangements including uninterrupted power and water supplies for ensuing the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement Veeri also underlined the need for the constitution of special market checking squads to keep the check on profiteering, hoarding and black-marketing and also asked the government to ensure strict implementation of government approved rate list besides the hassle-free home delivery of gas supply to the consumers.

