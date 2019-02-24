PDP urges Governor to protect Article 35-A

Srinagar:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir has asked the state government to clear its stand vis a vis protection of Article 35A in the Apex Court.
In a statement Mir said that the people of the state are concerned about protecting state’s special status. The state government headed by Governor must assure the people about protection of this Article.
Earlier the stand of ASGI in the apex court last year had put in question the official stand of the state government and now once again in view of hearing of case next week, it is reasonable that government clears its stand to address growing insecurities of people.Mir said the concerned quarters including the civil society are rightly apprehensive and PDP extends its support to protection of state’s special status.He also maintained that PDP had always advocated safeguard of state’s special status and the Party President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is on record to reiterate that demand from the floor of the house and today also the Party will continue to bat for safeguarding of state’s special status.