PDP urges GoI to stop civilian killings in Kashmir immediately

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday urged the Government of India to put immediate end to civilian killings in Kashmir, stating “it could no longer remain impervious to demands of dialogue and reconciliation.”
In a statement issued on Sunday, PDP General Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura condemned the “spree of killings of innocent civilians in Kashmir, asking whether the government has launched operation All Out against all the people of Kashmir.”
Hanjura said “the silence the Indian leadership has maintained over the present massacre of Kashmiris is indeed stoic and incongruous.”
“Kashmir should be viewed from humanitarian angle and the leadership must exhibit statesmanship in addressing the crises of Kashmir. If such vicious cycle of violence is allowed to continue, it will prove calamitous not only for the state but for India’s democratic principles as well,” Hanjura said.