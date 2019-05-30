PDP urges admin to provide necessary arrangements on Shab-e-Qadar

May 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice President Abdul Rahman Veeri on Wednesday urged the governor administration to make all adequate arrangements for Jumat-ul-vida, Shab-e-Qadar and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Veeri said that the government must ensure availability of essential commodities including rice,, K-oil, LPG, besides uninterrupted power and water supply, transport arrangements, cleanliness in and around mosques, streets and Eidgahs, medicare facilities and repairs of roads wherever necessary.

Veeri also underlined the need for the uninterrupted power supplies during the auspicious days and said that the governor administration must ensure uninterrupted power supply on the occasions of Jumat-ul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadar and Eid-ul-Fitr. Besides that said Veeri uninterrupted water supply and keeping the tankers available in the areas wherever necessary must also be ensured.