PDP urges admin to ensure smooth supply of essentials in far-flung areas

Srinagar, Jan 22:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday urged the state administration to ensure that essential services are provided to the people hailing from valley’s far-flung areas during the present inclement weather conditions in the state.
In a statement issued here, PDP Vice President Abdul Rahman Veeri said that the administration must ensure that the proper snow clearance mechanism is put in place in snow affected areas. He also pitched for arrangements of health care, water supply and food items in the far-flung areas of the state and demanded that the concerned officers should remain present at their headquarters and be ready 24 x 7 to tackle any issue arising due to the present white out . “Enforcement wings should conduct regular inspections to check total strength of consumers, stock and supply position of every ration depot, fair price shops, LPG outlets, Home delivery position, Kerosene depots, Petrol and Diesel outlets so that the people in affected areas aren’t left in lurch at present,” Veeri said.
Besides that, said Veeri, there should be enough amount of power transformers kept ready so that the replacement of the damaged ones is done on priority and without delay. He also urged PDD and PHE departments to ensure smooth supply of power and water to the snowbound areas of Kashmir.