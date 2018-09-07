PDP undecided on ULB, Panchayat poll participation

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Sep 06:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday said the party will hold more deliberations in coming days to decide whether or not to participate in the upcoming Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayat polls.
The decision was taken at a party meeting on Thursday convened after National Conference decided to boycott the ULB and Panchayat polls.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, PDP chief spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir said there were apprehensions in the minds of the people that after these elections are held, Government of India may take an aversive step vis-à-vis Article 35-A.
“The mixing together of Article 35-A hearing with the ULB and Panchayat polls has created an aura of ambiguity and our cadres are also demoralised,” Mir said hinting that the party would also follow the archrival NC’s path.
He said till the apprehensions of the people toward Article 35-A controversy are not addressed, holding elections would not be a cakewalk as the people throughout the State were troubled.
Mir said certain issues which are to be cleared by the State government have not been even touched.
“The State government is only announcing dates and holding internal meetings and they haven’t taken us onboard,” he said.
Mir said the party did not take a final decision on the matter in Thursday’s meeting as it felt that there was a need for holding wider consultation with the workers and leaders.
“The decision won’t take much time and we will announce our decision soon,” he said.
Meanwhile, sources in PDP said in Thursday’s meeting the decision was already taken to not participate in the polls but the announcement was deliberately delayed.
“It shouldn’t seem like our decision was a result or reaction of NC’s decision,” a senior party leader said. “PDP had already conveyed to the State government that the situation wasn’t feasible for holding any elections.”
He said the decision was likely to be announced by Sunday after the party holds another meeting in this regard.
On Wednesday, the PDP President Mehbooba Mufti had asked Governor Satya Pal Malik to call an All-Party meeting to deliberate upon the matter after NC announced their decision to not participate in the polls to ULB and Panchayats.
The State government announced the ULB and Panchayat polls last week with the ULB polls slated for the first week of October while Panchayat polls scheduled to be held in November-December this year.
The hearing in the Article 35-A petitions was deferred last week by the Supreme Court after the State government’s counsel informed the court that the government was engaged in the preparation of ULB and Panchayat polls.