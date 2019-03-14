PDP to announce candidates for Sgr, Anantnag in 2 days

March 14, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Amid reports of the Congress-National Conference (NC) tie up, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is all set to announce its candidates for two parliamentary constituencies of the Valley this week.

Talking to Rising Kashmir PDP Vice President, Abdul Rehman Veeri said the party was currently deliberating on some names for the two constituencies and the names were expected to be announced in next two days.

He said the party had already announced the candidate of Baramulla parliament constituency as it is going for polls in the first phase.

“In the next two days, the party will announce the candidates for Anantnag and Srinagar parliament seats," Veeri said.

Sources in the party said that the names of former cabinet minister Ghulam Nabi Lone (Hanjoora), Muhammad Ashraf Mir along with Nazir Ahmad Khan were being considered for the Srinagar seat by the party.

Khan, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 by-poll for the same seat against NC President Farooq Abdullah, is said to be reluctant for contesting this time, the sources said.

Also, in the wake of resignation of Mohammad Shafi from PDP, Khan is pitted to be the party's face from Beerwah assembly segment against NC Vice President Omar Abdullah.

Sources said that for Anantnag parliament segment, the names of Veeri and Mehboob Beg had been shortlisted after the PDP chief spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir's reluctance to contest led to his name being dropped from the list of probables.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti kick-started the party's campaign for the Baramulla parliament seat from Bandipora which is going for polling on April 11 in the first phase of the seven-phase parliamentary polls.

The party has already announced the name of employee union leader turned politician Qayoom Wani as the party's candidate for Baramulla seat.

As per the schedule announced for the parliamentary polls by the Election Commission of India, Srinagar seat would witness polling on April 18 in the second phase while Anantnag seat would have polling in three phases on April 23, 29 and May 6.

Meanwhile in Jammu region, PDP is likely to repeat its 2014 candidate Yashpal Sharma for Jammu-Poonch parliament seat while the party is reluctant to field Mohammad Arshid Malik from the Udhampur parliamentary seat.

A senior party leader from Jammu region said the party was still looking for potential candidates for the two seats.

“The party doesn't have big faces in the region but has a considerable vote share. In Udhampur, the party is also considering MLC Firdous Tak's name," the leader said.

Jammu and Udhampur segments are scheduled to go for polling on April 11 and 18.

In Ladakh region, the party sources said the party does not have a potential candidate yet and the decision would be taken after the State executive meeting scheduled on March 20.

Ladakh is scheduled to go for polling in the fifth phase on May 6.