PDP, Tarigami, Rasheed condemn Pulwama killings

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
&K PDP state secretary and former MLA Shopian Mohd Yousuf Bhat on Saturday expressed grief over civilians killed near gunfight site in Pulwama. In a statement Bhat said “It is heart wrenching to see mothers wailing for their dead sons every now and then. The killing of civilians in Pulwama is very unfortunate, painful and regrettable.”
Terming the killings as brutal, Bhat demanded probe in the matter so that stern action is taken against the culprits involved in the gruesome act. Bhat urged the authorities to lodge an FIR against the culprits involved in the incident without any delay.
CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami condemning the civilian killings in Pulwama said in a statement “Today’s horrible incident is a big shock and setback to any effort to restore peace in the Valley. The civilian killings have become everyday norm in Kashmir now and it seems New Delhi is least bothered about this. Condemnation and ordering a probe after every killing is not enough."
While expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, Tarigami demanded immediate steps for identifying those responsible for these killings to ensure that they are punished under law.
In yet another statement by MLA Langate, Er. Rasheed said “Pulwama massacre has exposed the tall but false claims of Governor Satya Pal Malik that everything is normal in Kashmir and men in uniform have lost the moral right to be called ‘security forces’. Governor wants everyone to shut mouth and kill every Kashmiri who dares to speak against ‘Indian colonialism and barbarism’.
Rasheed also urged the world community to take notice of “Indian atrocities on unarmed Kashmiris” and appealed human rights organizations to use their influence in “stopping New Delhi from killing Kashmiris in cold blooded murders every day.”