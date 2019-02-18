PDP takes out peace march, pitches for safety of minorities, Kashmiris

‘Fanatic elements must be dealt with sternly’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 17:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday took out a peace march in state’s summer capital, urging upon the central government to ensure safety of Kashmiris staying at present at different states across the country.
A peace march taken out from PDP’s Srinagar headquarters was led by PDP vice president Abdul Rahman Veeri and also witnessed the participation of senior party leaders including chief spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir, Khursheed Alam, Asia Naqash, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Dr Ali Mohammad and several others.
The leaders urged upon the governments of all states in the country to take all requisite measures so that minorities and people hailing from Kashmir valley aren’t targeted, harassed or intimidated.
The leaders also conveyed concern over the smear campaign launched against Kashmiris by few fanatic groups, exposing the already perturbed people to greater risks.
They also pitched for communal harmony and tolerance in Jammu region wherein few elements are out to defame the brotherhood and communal harmony about which Jammu region is known for centuries.
Meanwhile, PDP General Secretary Ghulam Lone Hanjura has urged the government t6 ensure safety of students studying in country’s various colleges and universities. Hanjura said it is deeply concerning that the students have been made soft targets and are being harassed without any fault. He demanded adequate security to Kashmiri students, employees, patients who are staying in various states and also underscored the need of restoring law & order so that further untoward incidents are avoided.