PDP still in alliance with BJP: Sajad

‘Call back your MPs, MLCs elected with BJP support’
Another former PDP MLA, Abbas Wani joins PC
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Jan 06:
Ruling out any alliance with the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Lone Sunday asked rival Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to recall its Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Council who had secured entry into the two houses with the support of BJP.
Welcoming former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Muhammad Abbas Wani into the party fold, Lone said before branding PC as BJP’s ally, the same yardstick should be applied to PDP who are still in an alliance with the saffron party.
Wani became the third MLA from PDP to join PC after Imran Ansari and Abid Ansari.
“We have nothing to do with BJP. There was a system and it ended. But there is still something in between BJP and PDP, which is alive. That is MLCs and Rjya Sabha members. The PDP MLCs were elected on the vote of BJP. The first hint of honesty from PDP should be that it’s MLCs and Rajya Sabha members should resign,” he said.
Lone also denied having any links with the BJP after the fall of the PDP-BJP-PC alliance government.
The PC Chairman said had he been New Delhi’s man, he would have formed could the State government.
“It is they (Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti) who have uncle and aunties in New Delhi and only they can tell when elections will take held here,” Lone said.
Targeting National Conference (NC), Lone said its vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah was “RSS-born” who was made Minister of State for External Affairs during the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at New Delhi.
Lone said had NC President Farooq Abdullah been made Vice President of India as promised, Omar would have still been “sitting in the lap of RSS”.
“The real reason for the fallout between NC and BJP was not the rejection of autonomy but Farooq Sahab not being made Vice President of India as promised,” he said.
Lone reiterated that PC would fight upcoming assembly and parliamentary elections solo without forging a pre-poll alliance with any political party.
“We will give tough fight to all political parties including BJP in the upcoming polls,” he said.
Pitching for inclusive elections, Lone, who was a minister in PDP-BJP government, claimed that both NC and PDP would perform miserably in the higher voter turnout constituencies.
“In constituencies where there will be 60 percent voter turnout, both NC and PDP will lose. They will only manage to perform well where there will be only 7 to 8 percent voter turnout,” Lone said.
Talking about the recent verbal brawl on social media between Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti following PDP chief’s visit to the families of militants, Lone said the whole episode was “misplaced” as the hands of both parties’ were “soaked with blood”.
“Since 1989, NC and PDP, directly or indirectly, are responsible for many massacres in Kashmir,” Lone said. “I understand politics is the name of opportunism but what NC and PDP are resorting for vote bank is below standard.”
Senior party leader Imran Ansari also castigated NC and PDP for “befooling people” by projecting themselves as saviours of Kashmiris.
“Only month and a half back, these parties were forging an alliance to form the government and today they are accusing each other on social media,” he said.
Ansari said PDP and NC should come clear on their stand on Article 35-A.
“How come these parties are ready to fight assembly and parliamentary polls when earlier they boycotted municipal and panchayat polls on the pretext of safeguarding the special status,” Ansari asked.