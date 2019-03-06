About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 06, 2019 | Shafat Mir

PDP stages protest in Anantnag against ban on JeI

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday took out a protest rally against the ban on the socio-religious organisation, Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir.

Scores of leaders and hundreds of workers led by party president Mehbooba Mufti took out a protest march from Dak bungalow Anantnag to Lal Chowk area of maintown Anantnag.

However, they staged a sit in protest at Police Lines Anantnag after Policemen spotted them from marching ahead. The protesters were carrying placards and banners, which read 'Revoke Ban on JeI'.

While talking to reporters Mehbooba said "The ban on JeI should be revoked and only then the atmosphere for assembly elections will be feasible in the state".

 

Picture: Sheikh Mashooq, Rising Kashmir

