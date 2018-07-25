PDP stages protest, asks Govt not to harass journalist fraternity

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Peoples Democratic Party senior leader and former Vice Chairman JK Cements Engineer Nazir Ahmed Itoo Tuesday observed a one day token hunger strike against the registration of FIR by police to news agency CNS for circulating a letter of scholar turned Hizb militant Manan Wani.
Itoo along with some of his party workers and civil society members staged a peaceful sit-in here in Press Enclave Srinagar. He was accompanied by PDP district leader youth Majid Ahmed.
While talking to reporters, Itoo said that the registration of FIR against news agency is a direct attack on the freedom of press in Kashmir Valley. He said there is lesson in this FIR for all journalist fraternity who are being choked and restricted to make the facts public.
Nazir Ahmed Itoo said the police action amply makes it clear that media is not free in Kashmir. “Media should be free to depict ground reality. Authorities should not force journalists to report as per their taste. It is high time Governor NN Vohra to intervene and allow journalist fraternity to work freely,” he said.
Itoo appealed civil society of Kashmir, lawyers community, Hurriyat leadership and others to come forward, raise their voice in the interest of journalist fraternity.
Police later in the day emerged in press colony and detained Nazir Ahmed Itoo and others. They were lodged in police station Kothi Bagh, however, were released after sometime.
Meanwhile, social activist and columnist Sheikh Qaumuddin Shilwati also staged a peaceful protest in Press Enclave urging upon the government to quash the FIR lodged against news agency CNS. He said such actions will only curtail the freedom of press in Kashmir Valley. (CNS)