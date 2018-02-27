PDP slams NC for misinformation campaign

‘Omar has no moral right to question PDP-led transparent regime’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 26:
Ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday hit out at opposition National Conference (NC) for its misinformation campaign on KVIB recruitments and reminded it of “shady recruitments” in different government departments involving close kith and kins of NC leaders.
In a statement, PDP MLC Firdous Tak said it was for the first time in State’s history that a Chief Minister has ordered a probe into the recruitments within 24 hours after it came under doubts unlike the past practice where a CM defended backdoor appointments several times on the floor of the legislatures.
He took a dig at NC for misleading the people and asked its leadership to go for introspection before casting aspersions on others.
“Those who have been raising fingers on us must explain to the people about the backdoor appointments the NC and its leaders made over the years and shamelessly made its CM to defend the same on the floor of house”, he said.
Tak said SVO had established 37 illegal appointments in the Legislative Assembly made by three ex-Speakers including two from NC.
“Out of these 37 appointments, 28 appointments were made by the former Speaker alone. Where was the conscious of the party leaders at that time,” he said.
He further reminded NC leaders of statement made by the former Chief Minister and their leader Omar Abdullah when he had asked the PDP to seek intervention of the SVO or State Accountability Commission (SAC) on the issue of backdoor appointments in J&K Bank.
“Omar did not muster the courage to order a probe into the illegal appointments made by his government in the Bank. When issue was raised in Assembly on June 14, 2014, Omar preferred to give sermon to PDP asking it to approach SVO, SAC to file the compliant for investigation. This is what the NC leadership only could do,” he said.
Tak said Omar had himself on floor of the Assembly on March 29, 2012 admitted that illegal appointments and illegal regularization of employees in Housing and Urban Development Department were made during his rule.
He said the same leader who is today questioning the present CM merely on the ground that son of her party leader has made it in the merit list
“The National Conference government also recruited around 104 persons through backdoor means in various Public Sector undertakings from 2008 to 2014. Most of those recruited wee kith and kins of senior NC leaders. If the party wants, the list can be made public to ascertain the facts”.
Tak claimed that transparency and accountability in the system is the bedrock of this government and once against Mehbooba has shown the way.
He said the candidate withdrew his candidature from the post despite the fact that it was not a backdoor appointment.
“As a son of the party’s honest leader, the candidate withdrew his candidature and let the case to an open investigation to ensure a fair probe. There was no backdoor appointment, no favouritism and no shoddy deals like those in the era of NC where affiliations, kickbacks and favouritism were the only criteria”, he added.
