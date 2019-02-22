PDP slams Govt. for not mitigating losses of fruit growers

‘Three months have passed, orchardists made to move stoically from pillar to post’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 21:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice President Abdul Rahman Veeri on Thursday slammed the state authorities over making inordinate delay to mitigate the losses of the fruit growers whose orchards were damaged due to untimely snowfall last year in November.
In a statement, Veeri said the more than three months have passed and the fruit growers have been left in lurch by the government.
He said the losses faced due to inclement weather haven’t been mitigated.
“The already aggrieved fruit growers are being compelled to move from pillar to post for the relief announced months ago by the government. The concerned deputy commissioners pass the buck, saying entire money hasn’t yet come for the disbursement. There are apprehensions among the fruit growers that the promises made by the government to mitigate their losses would prove nothing but mere hoax in the end,” Veeri said, urging upon the government to immediately disburse the money to the affected orchardists so that they can put their livelihood back on track at an earliest.
The PDP Vice President said further that the fruit growers are still anxiously waiting for the compensation which was promised to them by the government against the massive damage caused to the orchards due to untimely snowfall in November’s first week.
The state administration needs to address these concerns of the famers and ensure the timely disbursement of the compensation as the horticulture sector in Valley suffered no less than a thousand crore loss due to that catastrophic snowfall, Veeri said.