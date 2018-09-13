PDP skips all party meet called by NC on Article 35-A, local body elections

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Wednesday stayed away from the all-party meeting called by National Conference (NC) to discuss the strategy on Article 35-A and respond to the situation emerging after the government’s decision to go ahead with Panchayat and Municipal elections despite boycott by National Conference and PDP the two main regional political parties in Jammu and Kashmir state.
PDP Chief Spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir said “we are not attending the meeting for the reasons that the agenda for the meeting has not been conveyed to us. Whether it is Article 35-A or any other issue concerning the rights and interest of the people of state all of us are on the same page. We had taken a firm stand on Article 35-A when we were in the government and will continue to do so now out of the government.”
Saying that Governor deciding to go ahead with the elections despite the decision of boycott by two largest regional political parties shows the difference between the Governor’s rule and a popular government, Mir said “we are committed and firm on the decision taken by the party.” (KNS)