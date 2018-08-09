PDP seeks to clarify, says wasn’t approached by UPA

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Aug 08:
Day after facing flak for tacitly favouring former ally Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sought to clarify the reasons for abstaining in the voting for the election of Vice Chairman in the Rajya Sabha.
PDP Additional Spokesman, Tahir Sayeed told Rising Kashmir that the party did not support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate because the alliance between BJP and PDP had ended in the State.
He said the opposition United Progressive Alliance (UPA) headed by Congress had not approached PDP to seek support for their candidate.
“Our senior party leaders met under Mehboobaji and we decided not to support anybody,” he said. “PDP has not been approached by any party on the matter.”
Earlier, reacting to the news report published by Rising Kashmir on Wednesday, National Conference (NC) Vice President and former chief minister, Omar Abdullah took to Twitter saying, “This is why Mehbooba Mufti & her social media army were upset with me yesterday. She continues to sip from the cup of poison & blames the rest of us for her headaches (sic).”
On Tuesday, Mehbooba and Omar had exchanged barbs on the election while using emojis on Twitter.
Omar claimed that Mehbooba Mufti promised both BJP and Congress that she would support their respective candidates for the post of the deputy chairperson in the Rajya Sabha.
“How does that work exactly?” asked Omar on Twitter.
The PDP chief was quick to respond replying with an emoji of Pinocchio, a cartoon character whose nose grows every time he lies.
Omar also found the reply funny and responded saying, “Hats off to whoever operates your account for you. They actually have a sense of humour. Nice emoji use.”
The matter did not end there as Mehbooba replied saying, “Again fake news! Give a compliment where it’s due Omar,” along with another emoji.
However, the emoji battle on virtual space escalated Wednesday after Omar took pot shots at Mehbooba for tacitly supporting BJP in the election.
The BJP-headed NDA at New Delhi is facing a tough challenge in the elections as the opposition led by Congress has the support of 117 members including erstwhile BJP ally Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) members.
Meanwhile, BJP enjoys the support of 106 members, including that of 14 AIADMK members.
The abstaining of PDP from voting would favour BJP as the opposition will be deprived of the two votes of PDP members Nazir Laway and Fayaz Ahmad Mir.
PDP’s tacit support to BJP is seen as a part of the strategy to keep the options open on a future alliance.
Reacting to Omar’s charges on Twitter, PDP chief spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir tweeted, “National Conference social media brigade is known for circulating fake news and they derive pleasure out of manufacturing information.”
He said after the dissolution of the alliance with the BJP, the party felt incorrect to vote for the NDA as the alliance with BJP primarily was in view of a fractured mandate and an attempt to attain regional balance alone.
He said with the dissolution of the coalition, the Agenda of Alliance had also become invalid and hence the party was not bound to vote for NDA.
yawarhussainn@gmail.com