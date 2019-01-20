PDP sacks Altaf for ‘inspiring, leading dissent’ in party

Feels like I’ve been released from prison: Bukhari
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Jan 19:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Saturday expelled former finance minister Altaf Bukhari from the party citing that he “inspired and led dissent” in the party when it was in talks of government formation post Mufti Muhmammad Syaeed's death.
The sacking comes weeks after PDP President Mehbooba Mufti accused certain leaders of approaching the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for government formation when she had shown reluctance to join hands with the rightwing party after her father's death.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, PDP chief spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir said the party had been closely watching Bukhari’s activities over the past couple of weeks following which the leadership decided to sack him from the basic membership of the party.
Also talking to Rising Kashmir, Altaf Bukhari said: “My conscience has been freed from the burden, which it was carrying for being part of PDP. I welcome the party’s decision to free me. It feels like I have been freed from a prison.”
Bukhari said he was feeling difficulty in continuing to be in the party.
On his future plans, he said he would soon let everyone know as to what he would do.
“I have been working for the people and will continue to do so and soon let everybody know which way I opt for,” Bukhari said.
With Bukhari’s expulsion, five former ministers, two former MLAs and few other senior party leaders have either parted ways from the party or been expelled.
Earlier the party sacked former minister Syed Basharat Bukhari and senior party leader Peer Muhammad Hussain for “anti-party activities”.
The duo went on to join the National Conference the very next day.
Sources in the party said the axe is also likely to fall on certain other leaders who have been closely working with Bukhari for the formation of the ‘Third Front’ prominent among who are Bukhari’s relatives iuncluding senior party leader Dilwar Mir and his son Yawar Mir besides former Minsiter of State for Power, Muhammad Ashraf Mir.
Rising Kashmir had on Friday reported that Bukhari along with Dilawar Mir and Muhammad Ashraf Mir had been meeting Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen, Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami and Ghulam Hassan Mir for the formation of the ‘Third Front’.
Meanwhile, PDP’s statement on sacking Bukhari said, “Ever since the passing away of our founder Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, he (Bukhari) has been perusing his personal political ambition at the cost of the party and State interest.”
PDP said Bukhari “inspired and led dissent” in the party at its most crucial stage, which resulted in serious damage to the efforts at implementing the Agenda of Alliance (AoA), the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of the PDP and BJP that formed the government in an alliance in 2015.
“While the PDP leadership was engaged in negotiations with its partner and the GoI insisting on implementing some agreed points before forming the new government, the dissension weakened its bargaining position forcing subsequent events against its will,” the PDP statement said.
Accusing Bukhari of “backstabbing” and “subversion of people's interest”, PDP said the party leadership believed the subsequent explanations and assurances of Bukhari.
The party said following Bukhari’s assurances, he was re-inducted in the cabinet but, unfortunately, after the end of the coalition, he (Bukhari) instead of pursuing the party interest, started to break the party by hobnobbing with its rivals.
“Newspapers have been running stories almost on a daily basis to create the impression of Bukhari being at the centre of a rebellion brewing in the party,” the PDP stated, adding that the leadership waited long enough for Bukhari to reject these reports and clear the air.
“Unfortunately, he did nothing to remove this impression,” the PDP said. “After this the leadership decided to expel Bukhari from the party's basic membership.”