PDP run by nonperformers, immediate steps needed to revive party: Abid

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Senior PDP leader and MLA Zadibal Abid Hussain Ansari Thursday cautioned that if immediate steps were not taken “for fast track revival of Peoples Democratic Party the vision of party patron late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed won’t be fulfilled”.
Talking to reporters, Abid Ansari said that the popularity of PDP is fast declining mostly due to current situation in Kashmir but “the party is presently run by some nonperformers and immediate steps are needed to ensure fast track revival of the party”.
Expressing dismay over the working of the party, Ansari said: “The party is presently run by nonperformers and how come the party can expect such leaders to revive the party at the grass roots in the difficult times through which the people of Jammu and Kashmir are passing nowadays.”
Saying that party patron late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and the incumbent chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had jointly put up exemplary efforts for taking the party to the people at grass roots, MLA Zadibal said the party workers should strengthen the hands of chief minister Mehbooba Mufti who also holds the presidency of the party to revive the party at the grass roots.
Urging party president Mehbooba Mufti to take stock of the working of the party, Ansari said party president should take immediate steps for reviving the party at the grass root level to bring it on the path. (KNS)
0 Comment(s)