PDP responsible for sowing seeds of hindutva in Kashmir:Kara

Srinagar, Jul 28:

 Senior Congress leader and former Member Parliament Tariq Hameed Kara Saturday squarely blamed PDP for sowing the “seeds of hindutva’ in Kashmir and alleged that BJP intents to execute a sinister plan to neutralize the constitutional identity of Jammu and Kashmir.
After addressing a reception of the party workers on his arrival from Delhi in Srinagar Kara said, “Congress is committed to protect special status of the state and would take all steps required for fighting the evil designs of BJP to neutralize it. I have moved a motion before the Congress leadership that protests be held against the BJP's sinister plans to neutralize article 370 and party workers be allowed to court mass arrest as part of a jail baro program against repeated attempts of BJP to neutralize special status of the state."
Karra was welcomed by the JKPCC chief, G A Mir along with other senior leaders.

