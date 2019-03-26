PDP ready to offer legal assistance to JeI, JKLF: Baig

March 26, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday said that the party is ready to offer legal assistance to Jamaat-e-Islami and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front who were recently banned by central government.

Senior PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig while addressing party workers at Cariapa Park Baramulla said that his party is ready to offer legal assistance to recently banned socio religious party Jamaat e Islami and Mohammad Yaseen led JKLF.

He said that PDP has differences with both the parties but when it comes to justice, we are ready to plead their case in Supreme Court.