PDP protests inside Civil Secretariat, demands end to unabated civilian killings in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu
A protest demonstration was carried out within the Civil Secretariat premises in Jammu on Monday.
The protest demonstration was led by senior PDP leaders Firdous Tak, Aijaz Mir and Yawar Mir. Protesters assembled in the canteen of the Secretrait and marched in its lawns, demanding an end to unabated civilian killings at the hands of government forces.
The protesters were banners which read ‘stop innocent killings in Kashmir’ entered the secretariat and protested inside.
Talking to a local news agency former MLC Firdous Tak alleged that Governor SP Malik has failed and New Delhi needs to react before situation slips out of hand.
Tak said “blood is spilled on streets of Kashmir by government forces and such vicious cycle of violence needs to be put to an end sooner otherwise situation will would come to such a pass that nobody would be able to control it.”
Following the protests, IGP Jammu SD Singh Jamwal, DIG Jammu Vivek Gupta along with other senior officers rushed to civil secretariat and took stock of the situation.
On Saturday seven civilians were killed during clashes near an encounter site at Pulwama.
(GNS)