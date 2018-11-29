About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

PDP protests against SAC declaring J&K Bank as PSU

Published at November 29, 2018 02:07 PM 0Comment(s)510views


Yawar Hussain

Srinagar

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday hit streets in Srinagar in protest against the Governor's administration declaring Jammu and Kashmir Bank as a Public Sector Undertaking.

Chanting anti-administration slogans, PDP leaders led by PDP leader and incumbent MLC Khurshid Alam started the protest rally from party headquarters here.

Speaking on the sidelines of the protest Alam said, if the Governor wanted to make the bank more efficient he should have accorded it more autonomy rather than curbing its internal autonomous character.

“The bureaucrats would ruin it,” the PDP leader said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top