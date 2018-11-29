PDP protests against SAC declaring J&K Bank as PSU

Yawar HussainSrinagar
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday hit streets in Srinagar in protest against the Governor's administration declaring Jammu and Kashmir Bank as a Public Sector Undertaking.
Chanting anti-administration slogans, PDP leaders led by PDP leader and incumbent MLC Khurshid Alam started the protest rally from party headquarters here.
Speaking on the sidelines of the protest Alam said, if the Governor wanted to make the bank more efficient he should have accorded it more autonomy rather than curbing its internal autonomous character.
“The bureaucrats would ruin it,” the PDP leader said.