PDP protests against Jamaat ban in Pulwama

Javid SofiPulwama :
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Monday staged a protest demonstration here in south Kashmir's Pulwama district against baning of Jamaat-e-Islami(JeI) Jammu and Kashmir by government of India.
Eyewitnesses said that scores of PDP party workers assembled outside office building of Deputy Commissioner Pulwama and raised slogans for revoking the ban. They said that the party workers were holding placards in their hand which were written with messages asking for revoking ban on JeI.
The protests were lead by Dr Samiullaha Mir, state president PDP.
Later, Mir spoke to media and castigated centre for baning Jel in an undemocratic way. He said that JeI is a ideology . "It is not simply an organization of few persons but people in thousands in every village of Kashmir identify themselves with Jel," he said, adding that it is impossible to choke an ideology.
He said that Jel is playing a vital role in providing education to thousands of children by running hundreds of quality educational institutes and helping thousands of poor people across the state
He advocated for a dialogue with Jel and said that his party will protest from district to state level against the ban.