PDP propagates ‘pro-peace agenda’, asks workers to gear up for assembly elections

June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice President Abdul Rahman Veeri on Saturday presided over one day workers’ convention of Bijbehera assembly segment.

The convention witnessed the participation of hundreds of the party functionaries and supporters and was at Dak Bungalow Khanabal.

It deliberated in detail the measures needed to be taken to ensure better performance of the party during the forthcoming polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Veeri while addressing the participants asked them to speed up their activities and ensure that a constant contact is maintained with the masses and earnest efforts are made to highlight the hardships they face at present.

Veeri aslo asked the party functionaries to work with greater coordination and strengthen the party on the ground.

He stated that the PDP has always been a staunch advocate of political process for the resolution of Kashmir and has been asking the Government of India to hold meaningful dialogue with Hurriyat, Pakistan and with other stakeholders. He asked the party supporters to aware people on ground about the PDP’s core policies and agenda.

Among the senior functionaries and supporters, District President Sheikh Javaid, Abdul Salaam Tantary, Abdul Majeed Rangrez and Abdul Ghani Wagay also took part in the convention.