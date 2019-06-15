PDP postpones June 16 meeting citing busy schedule of party leaders

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The PDP meeting scheduled on June 16 has been postponed by the party leadership citing engagement of several leaders.

However, reports say that leaders from north Kashmir have not shown interest to attend the meeting, which compelled the party to postpone it.

Refuting the reports of north Kashmir leaders not attending the meeting, PDP chief spokesman said that several leaders are busy in party and personal activities and they requested to reschedule the meeting.

According to PDP leaders, the meeting was scheduled on June 16 where further party strategy was to be discussed and future course of the party activities was among scheduled debate.

“Leaders of Jammu region are busy in party activities as Party president Mehbooba Mufti is holding party meetings with Jammu leaders. Several leaders from Kashmir valley are busy with agriculture and horticulture activities and on their request, the meeting has been postponed,” PDP chief spokesman Rafi Mir said. KNS