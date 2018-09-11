PDP poll boycott decision not surprising: BJP

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
BJP on Monday said the PDP’s decision of boycott to panchayat and municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir was not surprising but expected after its rival political party National Conference had announced boycott to panchayat and municipal elections few days back.
The spokesman of BJP Brigadier Anil Gupta said 'Both PDP and National Conference are in competition with each other and propagate dynasty politics in the state. PDP announcing boycott to panchayat and municipal elections was expected after National Conference had announced it. Both the regional parties don't want devolution of powers to panchayats and municipal bodies at the grass root level'. Claiming the ex-panches and sarpanches will take part in panchayat elections as announced by Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference the BJP spokesman said 'the people will give befitting rey to both National Conference and PDP by electing ex-panches and sarpanches in the upcoming panchayat polls'.
Ruling out the possibility of government formation in Jammu and Kashmir he said "BJP is not in touch with any individual or party for alliance to form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir. Priority of the BJP is not the formation of a new Government but restoration of law and order in Kashmir valley". (KNS)