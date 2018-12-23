PDP planning show of strength on Mufti’s death anniversary

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Dec 22:
Day after announcing to rebuild her party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Saturday told the party core group members to plan a show of strength on the upcoming death anniversary of PDP founder Mufti Muhammad Sayeed.
Sources in the party said the core group meeting while discussing the growing dissent and resignations of party leaders decided that the party should make Mufti’s death anniversary event at Bichbehara a show of strength to regain the lost ground of the party, particularly in its bastion of south Kashmir.
The leaders have been asked to gear up the cadre and bring in maximum number of people from various pockets of the Valley, they said.
“The core group members decided that all the party leaders of Valley should make a presence at the death anniversary event so that the party could quell the reports of further rebels resigning from the party,” sources said.
Mehbooba is said to have told the meeting that the party should kick-start its parliamentary poll process from the death anniversary function of her late father.
As per sources, the meeting also discussed complaints against certain leaders.
PDP chief spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir told Rising Kashmir that the meeting was a routine affair.
“It wasn’t called to discuss sacking of any leader. Nor was there any such discussion,” he said adding the main focus of the meeting was to plan for the founder president Mufti Sayeed’s death anniversary.
Earlier, on Friday Mehbooba had said she would rebuild her party that she had built brick by brick with his father.
“I stand firm in my commitment and resolve towards rebuilding a party I built brick by brick with my late father and its patron (sic),” she wrote in a series of tweets while commenting on a cartoon depicting National Conference (NC) President, Farooq Abdullah looking for former legislators with a sack on his back.
PDP has been facing rebellion as seven of its leaders including three ex-ministers have already resigned from the party in last one month.
Reports have been ripe about a chunk of party leaders still not satisfied with the functioning of the party even though some party office bearers close to Mehbooba were removed some months back.
