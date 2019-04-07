PDP, PC empowered BJP to attack states special status: Omar

April 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Mr. Omar Abdullah on Saturday asserted that it is because of PDP and PC, who facilitated the entry of BJP in J&K, BJP President Amit Shah is issuing open threats of obliterating states special status.

Addressing a massive election campaign rally at TRC ground Kupwara, party vice president said, “PDP and PC pushed the state towards destruction by providing a platform to RSS-BJP in the state. Today if Amit Shah and Arun Jaitley are explicitly talking against the special constitutional position of our state, who should we hold responsible for it? Who provided them space in our state? Who got them here in our State? It is PDP and PC who are answerable to people for opening flood gates of the state to BJP-RSS.”

Party President said the repression people of the state in particular of the valley are facing today is a direct consequence of PDPs and PCs hobnobbing with BJP-RSS. “Had these parties not allied with them, the people of the state would not have been facing innumerable torments since 2014,” he said.

Cautioning the people about the theatrics and false propaganda unleashed by PDP-PC combine, Omar said, “Both Mehbooba Mufti and Sajad Gani Lone blind folded their eyes when they were running the government with BJP. During the tumultuous year of 2016, why didn’t the duo raised such qualms for Kashmiris? Why are they doing it now? When Art-370, Art 35- A were being subjected to unrelenting attacks why didn’t Sajad impress upon his elder brother PM Modi to refrain from targeting the special status of the state? Why didn’t he ask his elder brother to stop oppression of Kashmiris in 2016? When our children, old and young were being blined, why didn’t he used his relation with Modi to bring respite to the people of Kashmir. Infact both PDP and PC are partners in crime. Posterity would never forgive these parties for pushing the state in gorge of chaos and miseries. They are answerable to the people of Kashmir for betraying their trust.”

While flaying PC and PDP for shedding election time crocodile tears, he said, “Where was their sympathy when our traders, students were targeted upon across many parts of country? Why didn’t Sajad approach his elder brother at that time? When sharing power with BJP, both PC and PDP had bolted their mouths. What is the fun of having a relation that cannot help lessen the miseries of the people of state? On the contrary the people of the state particularly the people of kashmir had to bear the brunt of this relation.”

Omar, while flaying PDP and PC for not representing the aspirations of the people of Kashmir, he said, “What was left of our special status in the form of our fiscal autonomy was also infringed by the central government, and it all happened under the directions of PC-PDP. Lone was a part of BJP –PDP coalition government; we didn’t see him raise any qualms when GST was being implemented in the state. We didn’t see him throw tantrums then, had he raised his voice then it would have made an impact. He did raise his voice but that was for getting a plush cabinet post.”

Party vice president said that when PDP was running the government with BJP, it failed to take sincere efforts for the protection of Art 370, Art 35 –A. “The papers which were to be presented before Supreme Court are still lying here in the sates law department. What pressed PDP and PC to shut its eyes to the unremitting attacks that were being made when they were in coalition with BJP? How can we trust them again? People don’t have any reason to do that?” he said.

Omar Abdullah said that during his stint as chief minister much was achived towards infrasture augmentation in Kupwara, but what good was achieved was put into an abyss by the former BJP-PC-PDP alliance. “On development front the little brother of Modi wasn’t able to deliver on ground. During my stint as chief minister, I got a regional cancer center allocated for Kupwara. It was in my term that a women’s college, was also allotted for Kupwara. But the former PDP-PC- BJP coalition government was not able to continue with the momentum of good work initiated during my time. No sooner they took the reins of power work on many vital projects was put into cold storage. Since the PDP and PC formed coalition no big projects were initiated in state. Not even a single megawatt of power was added to the generation capacity of our state,” he said.