PDP patron meets Guv, discusses various issues

Guv directed CS to look into withdrawal of security of ex-MLAs: Baig
Guv directed CS to look into withdrawal of security of ex-MLAs: Baig
Rising Kashmir News
Srinagar, Jan 5: The PDP patron and MP, Muzaffar Hussain Baig Saturday called on Governor, Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan in Jammu.
Baig and Governor discussed various issues relating to public importance and obtaining situation in the State.
Baig said he discussed the issue of reservation of Pahari speaking people.
“I also raised the issue of selective withdrawal of security and vehicles from former MLAs,” he said adding, “Governor gave patient hearing to my demands.”
Baig said that Governor also directed the Chief Secretary to hold detailed meeting with the security officers regarding the issue. (KNS)