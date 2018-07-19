PDP owes its emergence to avowed objectives of peace, reconciliation: Mehbooba

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 18:
Stressing upon the need to strengthen the party at gross root level, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti said that PDP owes its emergence “to avowed objectives of peace, and reconciliation and it cannot commit a sin to defeat the mission of its Patron or undermine the sacrifices of its people and party workers by compromising on the basic agenda”.
Mehbooba said this while addressing a meeting of senior leaders and workers of South Kashmir at Srinagar on Wednesday. Senior Party functionaries, legislators and party workers also participated in the meeting.
Mehbooba said that it is a time to be associated with PDP to strengthen the party which has emerged as a “pedestal of hope for the people of the state, yearning to see an end of chaos and bloodshed”.
“There is a dire need that everyone has to put earnest and sincere efforts to strengthen the party and make it a more vibrant force that can fight for the peoples’ rights with an impeccable will and remain in the forefront to end their predicament,” she said.
She stressed on the need “to foil the vicious designs of the vested interests who are hell bent to weaken the PDP”.
She added that it has now been dawned upon all across the political spectrum of the country and the state as well that PDP shall never barter the peoples aspirations for power and that the party has been in the forefront ever since its inception, pitching for peace, tranquility and a dignified life for the people of Jammu and Kashmir at large.
“The party founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed deserted all his comforts and decided to trek the perilous path with a sole reason to get his strife-torn people out of the uncertain times and strengthen their beliefs in the institutions of justice,” she said.
Speaking on this occasion the other party leaders provided valuable suggestion “to reach out to the people in order to further strengthen the party” and also asserted that they stand by the decisions of party leadership and assured full support to party president Mehbooba Mufti in “good as well as bad times”.
The leaders said they stand by the ideology and agenda of the party envisaged by late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed “who floated this party to mitigate the sufferings of people of the state”.