Published at February 17, 2019


PDP organises protest march in Srinagar against attack on Kashmiris

Srinagar

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday organised a protest march in summer capital, Srinagar, demanding safety of Kashmiris in winter capital, Jammu, and other parts of the country.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who headed coalition government with BJP before the saffron party pulled out of the alliance in June last year, has said, ''We must not allow such mischievous elements to use the Pulwama tragic attack as an excuse to prosecute and harass people from Jammu and Kashmir.''

About 44 CRPF personnel were killed after a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) fidayeen rammed his car into CRPF bus at Goripora Awantipora in Pulwama on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

