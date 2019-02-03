PDP only hope for state’s prosperity: Veeri

Srinagar, Feb 2:
Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Vice President Abdul Rahman Veeri on Saturday has termed the PDP as the only ray of hope for the people of Kashmir, stating that the party always stood firm on its principles in spite of trying circumstances.
Addressing one day workers convention of Bijbehara assembly segment at Dak Bunglow Anantnag Veeri said that the PDP is the only guiding force in Jammu and Kashmir’s political landscape that can lead the state towards prosperity and tranquility .
He added that it is the need of an hour to strengthen the PDP at grassroots and make it emerge victorious in future.
Veeri stressed for the greater coordination between the workers and the common masses and stated that the party will proudly go to people and seek their mandate for state’s greater common good.