PDP not to take legal course

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 22:
A day after Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the Legislative Assembly, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday hinted that the party won’t move the court to challenge dissolution of the Assembly.
PDP chief spokesman, Rafi Ahmad Mir said the party has not taken any decision to knock the doors of Court over the dissolution of assembly.
“We didn’t hold any formal meeting today. No decision in this regard has been taken as yet,” he said.
Saying that suggestions are coming fore to the party to move towards Court over dissolution of state assembly, Mir said, “There is no decision in this regard yet. Our party leaders may meet in some days to take a call”.
Hinting that party would move the court, Mir said there is no option left to the political parties except preparing for new elections.
The PDP spokesperson termed dissolution of Assembly as ‘unconstitutional’ saying the Governor had no right to question the working of PDP, NC and Congress government.
He said instead of dissolving the Assembly, the Governor should have tested the strength of the party on the floor of the House. (KNS)