PDP nominates spokespersons

Srinagar, Aug 05:
PDP Chief Spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir has nominated the following members on panel to assist the Chief Spokesperson at provincial level in matters related to media.
According to a statement issued, the re-constituted team headed by Party Chief Spokesperson shall include Yawar Dilawar Mir, Tahir Sayeed and Syed Najamus Saquib as Additional Spokespersons from Kashmir province. From Jammu province Firdous Tak and Abhijeet Jasrotia have been appointed as Additional Spokespersons.
The newly appointed additional spokespersons shall work in consultation and coordination with the party Chief Spokesperson for digital and print media, the party handout read.