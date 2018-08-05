PDP nominates panel of additional spokespersons

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The Peoples Democratic Party has nominated a panel of spokespersons to assist the Chief Spokesperson at provincial level in matters related to media.
The reconstituted team will be headed by incumbent chief spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir along with Yawar Dilawar Mir, Tahir Sayeed and Syed Najamus Saquib as Additional Spokespersons from Kashmir province.
From Jammu province Firdous Tak and Rajiv Jasrotia have been appointed as Additional Spokespersons.
The newly appointed additional spokespersons shall work in consultation and coordination with the party Chief Spokesperson for digital and print media, the party handout read. (KNS)