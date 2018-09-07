About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

PDP nominates Drabu, Bukhari as members of Political Affairs Committee

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Friday nominated Haseeb Drabu and Altaf Bukhari as members of party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

Taking to micro-blogging site twitter, PDP wrote: Party President @mehboobamufti today nominated Senior Leaders Mr Haseeb Drabu and Mr Altaf Bukhari as members of party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

