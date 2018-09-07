PDP nominates Drabu, Bukhari as members of Political Affairs Committee

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Friday nominated Haseeb Drabu and Altaf Bukhari as members of party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC).
