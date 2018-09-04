PDP never ‘compromised’ ideology, principles for power, claims Tak

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Senior PDP leader and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Firdous Tak on Monday claimed that the his party has never “compromised its ideology and principles” for power in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a statement, Tak claimed that his party “remained a cementing force to strengthen inter-regional and sub-regional relations” in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Our party never compromised on its principles and ideology--no matters whatever circumstances unfolded in the state. The party never bothered about power and instead has focoused itself for the welfare of the people who are the real strength of the party. It always worked to bring J&K out of uncertainty and the resultant darkness that has engulfed it for decades,” Tak, according to the statement, said during meetings at remote Dacchan area of Kishtwar district.
Tak said, “For petty political gains some parties have brazenly propagated divisive agenda to create division different regions of the state but the PDP always acted as a cementing force to strengthen inter-regional and sub-regional relations in the state”.
Tak said the former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed founded PDP with a “sole objective to get the people out of turmoil and morass, and accord them the rights they were craving for since decades”.
“The great visionary Mufti Sayeed Sahib laid the foundation of the PDP by investing all the six decades of his political experience and was successful in making PDP a guiding force in J&K’s political landscape,” the PDP leader said.
The MLC said the PDP formed the Government, with the support of Congress, in the State post 2002 elections for the first time.
“The state witnessed a major change in both the political as well as in the administrative set up but it did not compromise on its ideology and principles and came out of power in 2008. Similarly, it has no regret of remaining out of power after the fall of PDP-BJP government because the party remained committed to its principles,” the leader said.
He claimed that that the PDP “is the only party which has been keeping all the three regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh intact and united, besides working for the equitable growth and fulfillment of the regional aspirations all the sub regions”.
According to the statement, during the week-long tour, hundreds of National Conference and BJP workers including senior functionaries and ex-sarpanches joined PDP and vowed to strengthen the party at grassroots level.