PDP needs to take legal step against Assembly dissolution: Mir

Yawar HussainSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress committee (JKPCC) president Ghulam Ahmad Mir Thursday said Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) needs to take a legal step against the Governor Satya Pal Malik’s decision of dissolving the state Assembly.
“Being the party (PDP), having highest number in the assembly, needs to take the legal step which the Congress would fully support,” Mir said at a press conference here.
Mir said Governor Malik acted as Bharatiya Janata Party's facilitator to let them cobble an alliance of people whose link with "ISI is yet to be ascertained".
The Congress state unit chief said BJP should either prove their allegation that People's Democratic Party, National Conference and Congress were directed by Pakistan or apologize before the country.
"Whoever is close to BJP is nationalist and all others are anti-nationals,"Mir said, adding that the BJP should tell the country whether the combination being facilitated the Governor has been delinked from "ISI".
On Wednesday, Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly after the People’s Democratic Party and Peoples Conference separately staked claims for government formation in the state.