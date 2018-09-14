PDP needs to accept reality gracefully: BJP

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Condemning the remark of senior PDP leader Altaf Bukhari in which he had termed the statements of BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav and State Spokesperson of the party Brig Anil Gupta as ‘preposterous’, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said that rather than accepting the ground reality gracefully, PDP leadership in a desperate bid to keep its flock together is trying to take shelter of Article 35-A.
"The reality is that people have rejected the party blaming it for their outright betrayal. South Kashmir considered to be the one-time bastion of the Muftis and PDP is proving to be a big minefield for the party and its leaders are finding it difficult to even visit their constituencies," BJP state's spokesperson, Brig Gupta said in a statement.
"Time will never be ripe for PDP to hold ULB and Panchayat polls because despite being included in the Agenda of Alliance, which Mehbooba referred to as sacrosanct, she always found one excuse or the other to not hold the elections even after repeated assurances to the then Governor and the Central Home Minister," accused Gupta.
"She was more interested in promoting dynastic rule by promoting her brother Tassaduq Hussain and handing over the reins of the party to her uncle. There can be nothing farther from truth than Bukhari’s statement that “PDP neither believes in dynasty politics nor is it in competition with any regional or national party. This party has earned credibility of the people through its convictions and commitments.” The party because of its doings in the past three years has lost credibility. The reality is that the party is using Article 35A to emotionally exploit the people of Kashmir and creating a communal wedge under the false notion that it can regain its lost credibility," said Brig Gupta.
"There are numerous blots on the political fibre of PDP which the people, youth in particular, are unwilling to forgive because of which the party has lost the support of the people across the Valley," he added.
Their once vote banks have turned into their worst enemies, a reality which has dawned on its leadership but is unwilling to accept publically with grace according to Brig Gupta.
"The people find no difference between the mainstream politicians of different parties and view them as ‘self-seekers’. It is the “fear of losing” and not 35A that has prompted the NC and PDP to boycott the elections is the actual reality," claimed Gupta. (KNS)