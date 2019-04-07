PDP, NC protest against highway travel ban

April 07, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Peoples Democratic Party and National Conference Sunday took out rallies against ban on civil traffic on highway in Kashmir. PDP leaders led by former legislator Ashraf Mir defied the highway ban by taking out a protest rally.

The party leaders drove in vehicles from Athwajan area on the Srinagar by-pass amid anti-government slogans. However, they were stopped by police.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, who is contesting Lok Sabha election from Srinagar constituency, also led the protest of the party leaders from Athwajan on the highway.

The ban on civil traffic on the highway from Baramulla to Udhampur has thrown normal life out of gear in Kashmir on Sunday, the first day of the ban.

Social groups, political parties and trade bodies have been demanding revocation of the travel ban on the highway.

The government recently announced two-day-a-week ban (Sunday and Wednesday) on the movement of civilian traffic on the 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu highway.