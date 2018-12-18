PDP, NC levelling baseless allegations against Guv adminstration: BJP

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
BJP Tuesday criticised People's Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) for levelling "base less allegations" against governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir.
"Kashmir based so-called mainstream political parties, particularly PDP and NC, after miserably failing to convince people particularly of Kashmir on the poll boycott in civic bodies elections, have started criticising governor administration on baseless and misleading allegations", state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Ravinder Raina told reporters here.
Raina said these parties are frustrated as the adminstration was successful in conducting the peaceful polls to civic bodies and panchayats in spite of their boycott appeals.
He lauded the role of the Governor for working tirelessly and bringing in changes in law and legislations as also in administration to make it more people friendly and for resolving long pending problems and issues of the masses while at the same time assuring effective justice and transparency in public institutions.
"The people had high expectations from the administration which had been met efficiently", Raina said.
BJP state chief said PDP is a sinking ship which is being deserted even by persons who built it, largely because of undemocratic way in which it is being run.
"It (PDP) is fast losing its political grip and confidence of its core supporters are also shaken and eroded considerably. In coming times in utter frustration to find political space which is fast shrinking the party may drift more towards separatists", he added.
The major problem with PDP is lack of charismatic leadership like late Mufti Mohd Sayeedwho held party together.
"Mehbooba Mufti saying now thatalliance with BJP was a mistake must remember that it was doneby Mufti Sahib and the alliance failed largely because of herstyle of working and not allowing space to alliance partner", he added.
He further noted that National Conference is doing no better as it has only one agenda of coming to power by hook or crook and in that direction it is coining false statements andinciting and misleading people particularly theyouth.
"National Conference is responsible for eroding of political space in Kashmir and abject surrender to the dictates of Hurriyat and other separatists", he added.
BJP leader said "Youth of Kashmir is being misguided on one hand by militants and separatists of indulging in stone pelting and attacking security forces engaged in encounters and on other hand by political parties who are using them as tools for their political gains."
"This leads to unfortunate situation where security forces have to use force to stop them which may take unintended turn", he said.
He asked youth "to look for their own welfare and not to listen to enemies of nation and humanity."