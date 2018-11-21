PDP, NC, Congress talks in progress on govt formation: Altaf Bukhari

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Altaf Bukhari Wednesday said PDP, Congress and National Conference have decided to come together on government formation in Jammu and Kashmir, reports said.
Bukhari said “There was a progress (on the talks) among the three parties. Keeping in view the political situation and special status of the state, the three parties have decided to join hands.”
On government formation, Congress state unit Chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that the party was open for a secular front.
"The PDP and NC have to come together. We have already been involved in efforts to stop BJP at every level," Mir told Rising Kashmir on Wednesday.