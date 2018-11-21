About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

PDP, NC, Congress talks in progress on govt formation: Altaf Bukhari

Published at November 21, 2018 03:58 PM 0Comment(s)468views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Altaf Bukhari Wednesday said PDP, Congress and National Conference have decided to come together on government formation in Jammu and Kashmir, reports said.  

Bukhari said “There was a progress (on the talks) among the three parties. Keeping in view the political situation and special status of the state, the three parties have decided to join hands.”

On government formation, Congress state unit Chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that the party was open for a secular front.

"The PDP and NC have to come together. We have already been involved in efforts to stop BJP at every level," Mir told Rising Kashmir on Wednesday.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top