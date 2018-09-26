PDP MP’s brother joins poll fray in Kupwara

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 25:
A number of candidates filed nominations for the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) in Kupwara and among them include the brother of PDP’s member parliament Fayaz Ahmad Mir.
Reyaz Ahmad Mir, brother of MP Fayaz Ahmad Mir, filed the nomination papers along with 19 other candidates for 1 to 6 municipality wards and 23 for 7 to 13 wards.
Among other candidates, for 1 to 16 wards, seven are from national parties, 12 are independent. There are also some woman candidates who filed nomination for wards reserved for the fairer gender—2 candidates for ward 1 and 3 for ward-4.
Reyaz Ahmad Mir, who was a worker with PDP until yesterday said he resigned from the party to contest the polls.
“From last many days I witnessed RSS has fielded Ikhwanis, renegades and other persons involved in drugs to contest the elections which prompted me to offer candidature the elections so that I could serve the people of my locality," he said.
“If we failed to contest elections at this time, the candidates fielded RSS will easily win and can become Mayors which may prove detrimental for us,” he said.
Peoples Democratic Party, Like National Conference, has announced to boycott the elections to ULBs and Panchayats, saying that the situation created by linking panchayat polls with the case pending in Supreme Court on Article 35A has created apprehension in the minds of the people, “who see an assault on the special constitutional position of the state.” GNS